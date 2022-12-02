The first weekend of December is here!
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here are some events happening in the Grand Strand and PeeDee!
Friday December 3rd:
Lakewood Camping Resort’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting
City Of Conway’s Celebration Of Lights
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical
Saturday December 4th:
16th Annual RiverTown Reindeer Run
A Very Broadway Christmas Parade
Breakfast With Santa At Ripley’s Aquarium
Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting
North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade
Sunday December 5th:
Annual Garden Of Hope Christmas Tree Lighting
Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade
Visits With Santa In Center Court At Broadway At The Beach
