The first weekend of December is here!

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here are some events happening in the Grand Strand and PeeDee!

Friday December 3rd:

Lakewood Camping Resort’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting

City Of Conway’s Celebration Of Lights

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Saturday December 4th:

16th Annual RiverTown Reindeer Run

A Very Broadway Christmas Parade

Breakfast With Santa At Ripley’s Aquarium

Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting

North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade

Sunday December 5th:

Annual Garden Of Hope Christmas Tree Lighting

Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade

Visits With Santa In Center Court At Broadway At The Beach

