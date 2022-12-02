Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: More clouds, rain chances ahead for the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not a washout, rain chances are on the increase for the weekend.

SATURDAY

Much milder night ahead as southerly winds and increasing cloud cover hold temperatures up. We’ll kick off Saturday in the middle 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep it overcast through Saturday but still manage a warmer afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to top out around 70°. Widespread rain isn’t expected but scattered showers will develop after lunchtime. Most of this rain exits by dinnertime Saturday.

Warm weather returns with a few showers Saturday
Warm weather returns with a few showers Saturday(WMBF)

SUNDAY

Overcast skies return Sunday, but thanks to the return of northerly winds, we turn much cooler. Temperatures will be slow to climb, only topping out around 57°. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances remain very low throughout Sunday.

Much cooler end to the weekend
Much cooler end to the weekend(WMBF)

