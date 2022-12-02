Submit a Tip
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested

Cornelius Cade
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened on May 21 in the area of Ervin Steet and Howard Street. Cade allegedly shot the victim following a verbal argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was later released.

As of Friday, online records show Cade is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

