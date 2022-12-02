Darlington County corrections officer accused of receiving, returning contraband at prison camp

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County corrections officer is facing charges after taking and returning contraband at the county’s prison camp.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 29-year-old Larry Green, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband as well as misconduct in office.

According to warrants released by SLED, Green received contraband from an inmate at the Darlington County Prison Camp in October. Green initially removed the contraband, but later returned it to the inmate the following day.

SLED said the Darlington County Prison Camp requested the investigation.

Online records show Green was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after this arrest.

He was released Thursday morning on a $15,000 bond. The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

