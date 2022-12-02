Submit a Tip
Cresswind community collects gifts for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

Over the past nine years they've helped make Christmas special for nearly 1300 children throughout the Horry County community.(WMBF)
By Ian Klein
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It is officially the season of giving with the countdown to Christmas underway.

The Cresswind community in the Market Common is already helping spread some holiday cheer through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which has become an annual tradition.

In 2014, neighbors came together to adopt 30 angels, it has since grown over the years allowing them to adopt 180 angels in Horry County.

From bicycles to Barbies and everything in between each angel’s wish list is brought to life through the generosity of this community.

Lynn Willett says most people living in Cresswind have kids who are all grown up so the Angel Tree program allows them to help children in need have a great Christmas.

“They take extra angels off of the tree because it is so much more rewarding to know without our help these children would not have Christmas,” said Willett.

On Thursday the community club looked more like Santa’s workshop as residents dropped off gifts.

Several residents say there’s a greater need than ever before with the cost of living so high and budgets tighter even for families with two working parents.

“Things are so expensive even just daily living and it’s very difficult for some people to have Christmas like they had in the past so the enjoyment for me is being able to give them the same feeling they had at Christmas last year.

If you did adopt an angel through the Angel Tree Program remember those gifts need to be returned by December 15.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

