Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard.

A view from a South Carolina Department of Transportation Camera shows traffic backed up down Highway 17 Bypass near the intersection onto S.C. 707.

LIVE: Traffic slowed on Highway 17 Bypass | Dec. 2, 2022

LIVE: Here's a live look from Highway 17 Bypass at S.C. 707 in Myrtle Beach where a crash has traffic snarled. We're working to learn more information about what happened.

Posted by WMBF News on Friday, December 2, 2022

Further details about the wreck are limited.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Murdaugh team motions to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings