Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard.

A view from a South Carolina Department of Transportation Camera shows traffic backed up down Highway 17 Bypass near the intersection onto S.C. 707.

LIVE: Traffic slowed on Highway 17 Bypass | Dec. 2, 2022 LIVE: Here's a live look from Highway 17 Bypass at S.C. 707 in Myrtle Beach where a crash has traffic snarled. We're working to learn more information about what happened. Posted by WMBF News on Friday, December 2, 2022

Further details about the wreck are limited.

