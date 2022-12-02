Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Grand Mall is you one stop shop this holiday season

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This time of year, we venture out to create memories for ourselves and our loved ones that will last a lifetime.

These memories are fueled by all the magic that comes with the holiday season - the sights, the sounds, and the smells.

For 18 years, Coastal Grand Mall has helped create memories for shoppers that embark on the task of finding that perfect gift for each and everyone on their list.

This year they want to continue making memories and help you rediscover just how special our mall truly is.

Coastal Grand Mall is a must-stop for holiday shopping from our specialty holiday tenants to our local retailers and our recognizable national brands.

Plus, do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season?

Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!

Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping.

To nominate a family, tell Coastal Grand Mall a little about the family and what makes them so deserving.

The lucky families will be randomly selected and notified on December 15th.

Now until December 11th, the community is invited to submit families to receive this unexpected holiday surprise.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

CAN Brunch with Santa
Champion Autism Network hosts Brunch with Santa and the 2nd Annual Frosty “Ball” Gala
.
Grand Strand Today - Weekend Refresh
.
Grand Strand Today - Holiday Shopping at Coastal Grand Mall Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Holiday Shopping at Coastal Grand Mall Pt 5