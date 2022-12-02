Coastal Grand Mall is you one stop shop this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This time of year, we venture out to create memories for ourselves and our loved ones that will last a lifetime.

These memories are fueled by all the magic that comes with the holiday season - the sights, the sounds, and the smells.

For 18 years, Coastal Grand Mall has helped create memories for shoppers that embark on the task of finding that perfect gift for each and everyone on their list.

This year they want to continue making memories and help you rediscover just how special our mall truly is.

Coastal Grand Mall is a must-stop for holiday shopping from our specialty holiday tenants to our local retailers and our recognizable national brands.

Plus, do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season?

Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!

Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping.

To nominate a family, tell Coastal Grand Mall a little about the family and what makes them so deserving.

The lucky families will be randomly selected and notified on December 15th.

Now until December 11th, the community is invited to submit families to receive this unexpected holiday surprise.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.