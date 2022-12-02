Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Champion Autism Network hosts Brunch with Santa and the 2nd Annual Frosty “Ball” Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nosh on a waffle bar and brunch with Santa while we sing Christmas carols and make crafts at the Crown Reef Conference Center.

It’s December 10th from 10 am - 12 pm

Cost for this even its $5 per adult and $3 per child.

Registration is required by December 7, 2022 to ensure proper staffing and enough food.

2nd Annual Frosty Ball Gala to benefit Local Autism Focused Charities.

Come enjoy an evening of Dinner, Drinks and Dancing.

Tickets are $300 per couple with Dinner Stations, Open Bar, and Live Music

Purchase Tickets Via Eventbrite.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

Holidays at Coastal grand mall
Coastal Grand Mall is you one stop shop this holiday season
.
Grand Strand Today - Weekend Refresh
.
Grand Strand Today - Holiday Shopping at Coastal Grand Mall Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Holiday Shopping at Coastal Grand Mall Pt 5