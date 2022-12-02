1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as of around 10:20 a.m.

The person displaced will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

