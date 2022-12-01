Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

Deaungela Montgomery
Deaungela Montgomery(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants state a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Deaungela Montgomery, allegedly reached into the victim’s vehicle through the driver’s side window and “engaged in a physical confrontation with him.” They also state she stabbed the victim multiple times before stealing $1,300 in cash.

Responding officers found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with lacerations on his thigh and the tip of his fingers.

Montgomery was found nearby and was later taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were provided on his condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, records show  Montgomery is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction

Latest News

Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
Ryan Caulder
Scotland County man arrested, charged with a statutory sex offense with a child
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
Tommie McLaurin
Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County