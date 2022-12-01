Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants state a suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Deaungela Montgomery, allegedly reached into the victim’s vehicle through the driver’s side window and “engaged in a physical confrontation with him.” They also state she stabbed the victim multiple times before stealing $1,300 in cash.

Responding officers found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with lacerations on his thigh and the tip of his fingers.

Montgomery was found nearby and was later taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were provided on his condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, records show Montgomery is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

