‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a freshman student who died in a residence hall over the weekend.

The university was given permission by the family to release the student’s name after the coroner’s office said he died of natural causes on Sunday at Magnolia Hall.

Devonte Grant was a theatre major from Little River and had just been cast in the spring theatre production of The Green Bird. He was also very active in campus and had joined several organizations including African American Initiative for Men and Coastal Activities Board.

WMBF News spoke with Grant back in August on the first day of classes, where he said that he was excited to join clubs and programs at CCU.

RELATED COVERAGE | Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says

The North Myrtle Beach High School Performing Arts Department also posted about the loss of Grant, stating he was taken from this world too early.

“His impact on our performing arts department was unlike anything I’ve seen in my time here. His legacy of encouragement, kindness, and support lives on inside the students he interacted with,” the NMBHS Performing Arts Department posted.

CCU said Grant’s sudden passing will be memorialized by the university during the CCU Memorial Program on April 13, 2023.

“This is a sad time for all of us and individuals on campus may want to explore support for one another,” the university said.

For those wishing to speak to a counselor, students are encouraged to contact Counseling Services or call 843-349-2305.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the death. CCU explained that per state law, if a death is reported on a college or university campus, then SLED must be notified.

SLED is leading the joint investigation with CCU’s campus public safety.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.