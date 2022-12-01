Scotland County man arrested, charged with a statutory sex offense with a child

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Scotland County man has been arrested and charged with statutory sexual offenses with a minor following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Ryan Austin Caulder Thursday afternoon. Caulder has been charged with 1 count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and 1 count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Caulder is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is Dec. 5.

