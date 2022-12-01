Submit a Tip
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County, New York, on Thursday. (Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

