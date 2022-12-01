Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered

Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.

The Charleston Fire Department says investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal’s Office, the Charleston Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) have determined the fire was intentionally set at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway.

Officials say the property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the incident.

Tips may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says crews responded to a massive fire that broke out at a Johns Island apartment complex that was under construction. He says the complex has multiple buildings that are in various phases of construction.

The ATF has several agents on scene to help in the investigation, according to Corey Ray with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Dispatchers began receiving calls on the fire around 6:15 p.m., Julazadeh said. Multiple units from several jurisdictions responded to the fire along Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a three-story structure completely engulfed, and the fire was spreading to a second structure. As crews were working to put out the fire in the second structure, Julazadeh says the first building collapsed. He says the fire also spread to a nearby leasing building, but firefighters were able to control it.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

MAN FACING LARCENY CHARGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING LATTA RESCUE VEHICLE
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
.
VIDEO: People spending more money on Christmas Trees this year due to inflation
.
VIDEO: Cresswind community collects gifts for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
.
VIDEO: The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.