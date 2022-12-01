Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.

The Charleston Fire Department says investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal’s Office, the Charleston Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) have determined the fire was intentionally set at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway.

Officials say the property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the incident.

Tips may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says crews responded to a massive fire that broke out at a Johns Island apartment complex that was under construction. He says the complex has multiple buildings that are in various phases of construction.

The ATF has several agents on scene to help in the investigation, according to Corey Ray with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Dispatchers began receiving calls on the fire around 6:15 p.m., Julazadeh said. Multiple units from several jurisdictions responded to the fire along Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a three-story structure completely engulfed, and the fire was spreading to a second structure. As crews were working to put out the fire in the second structure, Julazadeh says the first building collapsed. He says the fire also spread to a nearby leasing building, but firefighters were able to control it.

