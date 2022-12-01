Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries. The two were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

