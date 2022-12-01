Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot

Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public pool Tuesday afternoon.(MGN / Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries. The two were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Latest News

Tommie McLaurin
Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County
Falacia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
.
WATCH: Mattress ambush leads to deadly shooting
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park