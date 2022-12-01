Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate.

WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door of Black Thai Restaurant and Lounge along Main Street. It stated that the restaurant was temporarily closed while it figured out what to do with the business after receiving a notice from the SCDOT, stating that the restaurant must vacate the building by Dec. 22.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction

Other business owners along the property also said they received the same notice and said they were worried because they didn’t know where else to go.

The SCDOT explained that the properties and tenants are in the path of a project that will realign Highway 501 from Broadway Street to connect to 7th Avenue North at Oak Street. It will also include sidewalk and intersection improvements from Broadway Street to Kings Highway.

“The project has gone through extensive public involvement process, including public comment opportunities on the proposed route,” the SCDOT explained in an email. “It is not uncommon for a project to have impacts, including relocation, and SCDOT uses an established process in accordance with the applicable federal laws and guidelines.”

That process includes notifying property owners and tenants.

The SCDOT sent WMBF News the initial notice it sent to those property owners and tenants.

It shows that it was sent on May 10, 2022.

The letter states that the SCDOT will be acquiring the property for the construction of the Highway 501 realignment project. It goes on to say that once payment is made on the property, the SCDOT will advise the business of the date to vacate but that the business would have at least 30 days to move.

The notice also discusses how the SCDOT can help with relocation expenses.

“Relocation assistance can include assistance with moving expenses, search expenses, and re-establishment of the business. We will also work with the tenants to determine any additional time needed to vacate,” the SCDOT stated in an email to WMBF News.

The SCDOT purchased the property where Black Thai and others are located on Oct. 28. Then a notice was sent on Nov. 14, alerting the businesses to vacate the building by Dec. 22.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.