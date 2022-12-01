‘It’s one of our favorite times every year’: Christmas has arrived in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway has been busy getting downtown ready for the holiday season.

“It’s one of our favorite times every year and every year we try to take it up a notch,” said Hillary Howard, the Executive Director of Downtown Alive in the City of Conway.

This year the City of Conway has brought in more vendors and the city has added more lights. There will be events happening all month long from Christmas movie nights, an Under the Lights 5K, a gingerbread house contest, pancakes with Santa and a Christmas boat parade.

There will also be a Christmas Village at the Town Green where people can drink hot chocolate, go on a train ride and take photos with Santa Clause.

“We’ll open December 1st and run through December 23rd and we’ll tie in with our Celebration of Lights, our Thursday night downtown activities, the Christmas Parade,” said Howard. “ J ust everything happening downtown kind of has a home base here at 200 Laurel Street.”

The events all kick off with a Christmas tree lighting in front of City Hall at 6 p.m. followed by the Rivertown Christmas Celebration, which includes candlelight shopping where businesses stay open until 8 p.m.

“This is the time of year that makes or breaks our small independent businesses,” said Howard. “We encourage everyone to shop local. Shop independently and put your money where your heart is this holiday season.”

Each year, the events bring in people from all over to take part in the Christmas activities, eat at the local Conway restaurants and get their Christmas shopping done.

“They bring a lot of people from the county and North Carolina and a little bit further south down towards Georgetown,” said Teresa Burns, the manager at the Painted Dragonfly.

The Rivertown Christmas celebration has been going on for 36 years and has become a tradition for business owners, Conway locals and visitors in the area.

“It’s really good for business,” said Mary Spindberg.

Many of the businesses in the area also have sales on Thursday nights and host their own events.

“I think it gets all the people together in our community and I think that’s really nice because Christmas season is all about that anyway,” said Terry Jordan.

