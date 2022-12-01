Grand Strand Humane Society receives $10K donation for critical care fund

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the midst of the holiday season, an anonymous donor helped lighten the financial responsibility for the Grand Strand Humane Society with a $10,000 donation towards the critical care fund.

“We have a separate fund here at Grand Strand Humane Society called our critical care fund, which goes towards medical care for emergency cases that we get in,” said Jenn Wnuk, executive director.

Wnuk says they regularly get animals that are sick or injured and needed a fund that goes directly for their care. Medical bills associated can soar into the thousands of dollars, especially with current inflation.

“For Giving Tuesday this year, we focused on raising for that account and we were so grateful to get an amazing donation of $10,000, which will go to any animals who need it,” said Wnuk.

Typically the critical care fund covers outside veterinary bills, including visits to the emergency hospital.

Currently, there are 250 cats in need of adoption at the temporary location at Tanger Outlets off Highway 501 anyone interested in adopting a new furry family member can make appointments online.

Grand Strand Humane Society has been in its temporary location for a while, but there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a longer process than what we have hoped for with acquiring our new land. It is going to be worth it, it’s a perfect piece of property and we’re looking forward to having an announcement for everyone at the beginning of the year,” said Wnuk.

If you would like to donate to Grand Strand Humane Society or to learn more you can visit their website.

