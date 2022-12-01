Grand Strand artists to be on display at inaugural Art Walk at Winter Wonderland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Local artists from across the Grand Strand will have their artwork on display on Thursday night for people to enjoy or even buy during Winter Wonderland at Myrtle Beach’s very first Art Walk.

Eight local artists will be set up in pairs at the end of 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Avenues North.

You’ll see watercolor paintings, grass baskets, pottery and even handmade rugs.

Denise Tellekamp, the Art Walk coordinator, said the event is all about having fun and supporting local artists.

“It’s all family-friendly. It’s something brand new. I like seeing people happy looking at other people’s work and admiring what they can do. It’s a fun thing,” said Tellekamp.

The Art Walk is for one night only at Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland. It goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Before you head over, you can watch crews light the 70-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m. between 8th and 9th Avenue North.

