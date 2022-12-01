Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.
That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.
It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.
Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.
Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.
GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.
