Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February

FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation slowed in October, but despite the cooling, Americans are still feeling the pinch. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Tommie McLaurin
Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix releases trailer for Harry and Meghan's docuseries
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season