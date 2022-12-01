Submit a Tip
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Falacia Ann Scott
Falacia Ann Scott(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is accused of beating a vulnerable adult while working as their caretaker, according to authorities.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 57–year-old Falacia Ann Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Investigators said Scott “repeatedly struck the vulnerable adult victim in the head and face” during an incident sometime around Nov. 11. The alleged assault also caused visible injuries to the victim, including a fractured eye socket and partial tearing of their left ear from their head.

Deputies said the victim was also found with various other scratches and bruises on their face and body.

Records show Scott is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

