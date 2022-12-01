FIRST ALERT: Frosty Friday morning, more clouds and showers for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hang on as move onto the temperature rollercoaster through the weekend.

FRIDAY

The low point is Friday morning as most spots fall into the 30s by sunrise. Expect some patchy areas of frost to develop inland of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Another round of 30s arrives early Friday (WMBF)

Expect clouds to increase late in the day but we’ll keep the forecast dry. Afternoon highs rebound to around 63°.

THIS WEEKEND

We continue to trend warmer into Saturday at the expense of more clouds and showers. Afternoon highs are set to hit 70° Saturday under mainly cloudy skies.

Saturday won’t be a washout but we do expect scattered showers around throughout most of the day.

Rain chances exit Sunday but so does the warmer weather. Overcast skies prevail Sunday from sunrise to sunset. A combination of the cloud cover and northerly winds will really put a cap on our temperatures. Afternoon highs Sunday only manage to hit 58°.

Warmer Saturday, much cooler to end the weekend (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.