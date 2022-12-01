Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators.

New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot.

Thursday a tip from a viewer led WIS’ Ashley Jones to what neighbor’s say is the home of Antar Jeter on Hulon Lane in West Columbia near the Lexington Medical Center.

During the press conference on Wednesday Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he knew nothing about Antan Jeter’s residence in Lexington. A neighbor told Jones she’s tried repeatedly to speak with law enforcement but never heard back from investigators.

That changed Wednesday evening when the woman said law enforcement reached out and told her deputies would investigate the home.

At least one deputy from Orangeburg County was seen knocking on the doors Thursday. Neighbors that spoke with WIS said they believe Aspen is not in danger if she’s with her father and described him as a dedicated caregiver.

They also told Jones that he’d lost his job caring for her. Aspen is wheelchair-bound and cannot walk or talk. Neighbors said they were often spotted taking strolls through the neighborhood. After losing his job, Jeter allegedly would often ask for money to help feed her.

When asked about the relationship between Antar and Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper,

“She used to live here with him years ago. I know that they split up she moved out and she moved back now we know to Orangeburg, but from my understanding, she spent a few nights with him here a few weeks ago in October and she was you know here and there, but mainly it was just him and his daughter.”

The last time the neighbor saw him at the home in Lexington was the week of Thanksgiving before Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg.

The current timeline of events in the case:

Nov 1. : The last time Jumper was seen alive

Nov. 24: During a welfare check deputies discovered Jumper’s body inside of her home in Orangeburg County. Aspen was not inside.

Nov. 25: The public was asked to assist in locating Aspen.

Nov. 28: An incident report revealed Jumper and Jeter were living together and did not get along. The report also said she’d been shot.

Nov. 30. Officials identify Antar Jeter as the one believed to be with Aspen.

