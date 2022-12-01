Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Developers proposed new housing development in Market Common denied; redesign in the works

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers are working on a new design for a proposed housing project in Market Common after being denied at Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting.

The final review was denied because the board didn’t like the style of the home, but the project can still happen.

The project’s developer, Tom Miller, proposed the idea to build townhomes in Market Common at the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Pampas Drive.

The design includes four buildings and 26 total one-bedroom units.

This project’s estimated cost is $2.8 million. The board denied the presentation because of the style of the architecture.

They said the proposal was not right for the area, so they wanted to set things right before approving a final review.

Market Common has grown for the past year when it comes to housing. It has become a popular area for residents and their cost of living.

“Is certainly lower in Market Common versus other areas in Myrtle Beach. Just because of the community here and the demand here,” said Realtor Britni Gaddy who focuses on housing in the Market Common area.

This year, 217 units were sold in the area. That includes single-family homes, townhomes and condos.

Gaddy said Market Common has become a popular area to live in.

“It’s a big community. People want to be able to walk, bike, and golf cart. You are in proximity to the beach. and state park. It’s just the community that wants people to move here,” said Gaddy.

There is no indication as to when or if the developers will have the new housing design ready.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

