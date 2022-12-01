Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County

Tommie McLaurin
Tommie McLaurin(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man threw a PVC container full of drugs from a vehicle during a recent chase in North Carolina.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were at the home of Tommie McLaurin to serve a warrant for violating federal probation. As authorities arrived at the home, they said McLaurin pulled into the driveway before quickly backing out and fleeing into a vehicle

McLaurin then allegedly led deputies on a nearly six-mile chase going over 100 miles per hour before coming to a stop at a home in the Hamlet area where he was taken into custody.

During the chase, deputies discovered he threw a PVC container containing 117 grams of methamphetamine, 96 grams of fentanyl and 32 dosage units of suboxone.

He was placed in the Scotland County Jail under a $1 million bond for several drug-related charges as well as maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle.

McLaurin will be held without bond for his probation violation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller

Latest News

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall named Sun Belt Player of the Year
Falacia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.