The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common.

The company said it will also “no longer be located in or affiliated with the 810 Billards & Bowling in the Market Common” beginning in March.

The new location will be located at 2461 Coastal Grand Circle, the site of the old Sticky Fingers restaurant.

“The new location will consist of our viral and well-loved crazy milkshakes, but the emphasis on all deserts is on the forefront,” the company said in a statement.

The original stand inside 810 Billards & Bowling opened in June 2020, with the milkshakes becoming a big hit in the area. The Crazy Mason has also expanded to several other locations including North Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant, Greenville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

A Wilmington location is also set to open in January.

