Coroner’s office identifies second person killed in two-car crash near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person died after a 2-vehicle crash near Highway 66 on November 21.

Thursday afternoon, Horry County Coroner’s Office released details of a second person killed in the crash. On Nov. 20, Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident involved a 2008 GMC Yukon rear-ending a commercial flatbed truck.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the first person killed as 20-year-old Bethany Todd. Todd died at an area hospital from injuries sustained at the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

