Coroner’s office identifies second person killed in two-car crash near Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person died after a 2-vehicle crash near Highway 66 on November 21.

Thursday afternoon, Horry County Coroner’s Office released details of a second person killed in the crash. On Nov. 20, Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident involved a 2008 GMC Yukon rear-ending a commercial flatbed truck.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the first person killed as 20-year-old Bethany Todd. Todd died at an area hospital from injuries sustained at the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

