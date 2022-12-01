Submit a Tip
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.

McSpadden identified the woman who died as 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York. Roberts died on Wednesday due to her injuries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

