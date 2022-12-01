Submit a Tip
Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Of the more than 60 antebellum homes in Georgetown, the Kaminski House stands out as one of the most representative of the Georgian style of the era.

Built on a bluff overlooking the Sampit River, the Kaminski House is typical of the Low country “single house” style of the mid-18th century.

The house was originally built by Paul Trapier, a leading merchant of South Carolina and sometimes known as “The King of Georgetown.”

Tours are Monday - Saturday 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Please Call for a reservation: 843-546-7706.

Museum Shop open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

