Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall named Sun Belt Player of the Year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will be adding another, familiar award to the trophy case. The Chanticleers’ signal-caller was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year on Thursday, per an announcement by the league.

The redshirt junior is the first football player in conference history to win the award three times.

The award comes amid a campaign where McCall ranks amount the top quarterbacks in the country in passing efficiency, completion percentage and yards per pass attempt. He’s thrown for just over 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns - but has only one interception to his credit this season, a career low as a starter.

McCall also missed the final two games of the regular season due to a foot injury. It’s unclear if he will suit up for the Chants’ appearance in the conference championship against Troy on Saturday.

A host of other Chants also received postseason honors.

Wide receiver Jared Brown was also named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after tallying over 700 receiving yards and catching a team-high five touchdowns on the year.

Willie Lampkin, Josaiah Stewart, Lance Boykin, Antwine Loper, Jacob Jenkins, Sam Pinckney, Jerrod Clark and JT Killen were named as all-conference selections. CJ Beasley, Shane Bruce, Adrian Hope, and Tyson Mobley all received honorable mentions.

The Chants will next head to Troy for the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

