City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.

(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report.

The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.

MORE INFORMATION | Municipal Equality Index Report

This year’s MEI for the city of Myrtle Beach is 59, which is up 4 points from last year. It’s also the third-best among South Carolina cities behind Columbia and Charleston. Columbia scored a 77, while Charleston scored a 71.

The city of Myrtle Beach stated that it has raised its score by reviewing and improving the city’s services.

One of the changes made this year that helped the city’s score was hiring a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director.

The city of Myrtle Beach received MEI points for the following actions and programs:

  • Leadership’s Public Position LGBTQ+ Equality
  • Leadership’s Pro-Equality Legislative or Policy Efforts
  • LGBTQ+ Police Liaison or Task Force
  • Reported 2020 Hate Crime Statistics to the FBI
  • Human Rights Commission
  • Services to LGBTQ+ Youth
  • Services to LGBTQ+ Older Adults
  • Non-Discrimination in City Employment
  • City Contractor Non-Discrimination Ordinance

