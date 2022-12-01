Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

The former gym goer who wishes to stay anonymous says he grabbed his stuff and left.
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the...
A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains(WBTV)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym.

“I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said.

He never believed he would catch what appears to be an employee looking in not once, but twice. The second time the employee just stood there, staring.

“My heart dropped I’m like oh my gosh I’m actually being watched,” the patron said.

The former gym goer who wishes to stay anonymous says he grabbed his stuff and left.

“I made a B line for the door and haven’t been back,” the gym goer said.

Also Read: Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

What he did do is make a complaint online. He was worried, how long has this been happening, and to how many people?

“Was this happening for two weeks was it happening for three weeks? How long was it happening for,” the patron said.

But Planet Fitness seemed to be dragging its feet. He got a call from the store manager after the initial complaint, but after days, weeks, and months of following up, he was never informed if the employee was fired or faced other repercussions.

“Is violated the right word to use?” WBTV’s Lileana Pearson asked.

“Yes, violated is the word,” the patron said.

WBTV reached out to Planet Fitness. In a statement, they said they are aware of the incident and the employee had been fired.

But the patron tells me it’s not enough. He wants to see Planet Fitness take measures to make bathrooms and showers more secure, to prevent people from taking advantage when you are at your most vulnerable.

“Did he take any videos of me in the shower did he take any pictures of me? Is there now pictures of me out there that he could possibly have?” The patron worried.

The patron is now working with a lawyer to seek compensation from Planet Fitness and to push them to use better practices when it comes to patron safety.

Also Read: Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Latest News

Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
The SCDOT informed properties and tenants in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project...
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
.
VIDEO: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall