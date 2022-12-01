Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym.

“I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said.

He never believed he would catch what appears to be an employee looking in not once, but twice. The second time the employee just stood there, staring.

“My heart dropped I’m like oh my gosh I’m actually being watched,” the patron said.

The former gym goer who wishes to stay anonymous says he grabbed his stuff and left.

“I made a B line for the door and haven’t been back,” the gym goer said.

What he did do is make a complaint online. He was worried, how long has this been happening, and to how many people?

“Was this happening for two weeks was it happening for three weeks? How long was it happening for,” the patron said.

But Planet Fitness seemed to be dragging its feet. He got a call from the store manager after the initial complaint, but after days, weeks, and months of following up, he was never informed if the employee was fired or faced other repercussions.

“Is violated the right word to use?” WBTV’s Lileana Pearson asked.

“Yes, violated is the word,” the patron said.

WBTV reached out to Planet Fitness. In a statement, they said they are aware of the incident and the employee had been fired.

But the patron tells me it’s not enough. He wants to see Planet Fitness take measures to make bathrooms and showers more secure, to prevent people from taking advantage when you are at your most vulnerable.

“Did he take any videos of me in the shower did he take any pictures of me? Is there now pictures of me out there that he could possibly have?” The patron worried.

The patron is now working with a lawyer to seek compensation from Planet Fitness and to push them to use better practices when it comes to patron safety.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.