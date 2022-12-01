Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The 34th Annual Community Christmas Dinner is back to the Grand Strand for the holidays

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties.

The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown significantly.

This year they will be providing approximately 14,000 meals.

To reserve your meal for pickup, or delivery for those without transportation, call (843) 781-1326 by December 23rd.

Here in the Myrtle Beach area, you may pick up Christmas dinner between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 25, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

For more information about the locations, how to volunteer, donate, and more, you can go to their Facebook!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Flint was a beloved country music singer who was named breakout artist of the year at the...
Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction

Latest News

Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents
Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents participates with Angel Tree
Kaminski House Museum
Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum
.
Grand Strand Today - Kaminski House Museum Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Kaminski House Museum Pt 5