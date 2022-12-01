The 34th Annual Community Christmas Dinner is back to the Grand Strand for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties.

The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown significantly.

This year they will be providing approximately 14,000 meals.

To reserve your meal for pickup, or delivery for those without transportation, call (843) 781-1326 by December 23rd.

Here in the Myrtle Beach area, you may pick up Christmas dinner between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 25, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

For more information about the locations, how to volunteer, donate, and more, you can go to their Facebook!

