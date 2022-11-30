Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Man dives overboard to save ring in proposal gone wrong

When he took the ring out of his pocket to propose, the box fell in the ocean. (SCOTT CLYNE VIA JUKIN MEDIA, SCOTT CLYNE, @SMCLYNE.COM, PARAMOUNT PICTURES, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Titanic”-themed marriage proposal in Florida went a little overboard – literally – when the ring bounced off the boat and into the ocean.

Scott Clyne brought his intended, Suzie Tucker, to the bow to re-create that famous “Titanic” embrace while in a boat in Sarasota Bay on Florida’s Gulf Coast. But when he pulled the engagement ring in its box out of his pocket, it fell, bounced off the deck and went straight into the ocean.

Clyne lunged after it, going overboard himself, while Tucker couldn’t stop laughing after she got over the initial shock. He managed to fish the ring out of the water because the box was slow to sink.

Ring box once again in hand, Clyne climbed back aboard the ship, got down on bended knee and finished proposing, even though he was soaking wet.

Tucker said yes.

Her groom-to-be managed not to drop the ring a second time as he put it on her finger, and the two kissed.

“I cannot wait to marry my best friend, aka the smoothest guy around,” wrote Tucker on social media while showing off her new jewelry.

Clyne may not have felt so smooth in the immediate aftermath of the nearly-botched proposal, even after Tucker reassured him she loved him.

“How wrong could that have possible gone?” he asked in a TikTok video.

Fortunately, the engagement ring didn’t end up at the bottom of the ocean with the Titanic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
Conway police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at Highway...
Crews block lanes on Highway 501 after crash involving 18-wheeler
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says

Latest News

When the man took the ring out of his pocket to propose, the box fell, bounced off the deck and...
WATCH: Engagement ring goes overboard in man's boat proposal
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
Police say 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two...
Arrest made after 2 bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’
A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer in 2005 was...
Police officer's widow speaks after convicted murderer executed