SC among states asking Congress to repeal vaccination mandate for armed forces

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was among 21 GOP state governors to ask Congress to repeal the armed forces vaccine mandate Wednesday.

The letter submitted to congress asked lawmakers to take action to remove the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was authorized on Aug. 24, 2021. The governors urged this action through a standalone bill or the National Defense Authorization Act.

The letter says the mandate is creating a national security risk by deterring new recruits and pushing current enlisted members out who refuse the vaccine.

The letter says the U.S. National Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% on Oct. 8 and had 7,500 members leave the service. The letter also says the National Guard was preparing to discharge roughly 14,000 soldiers over the next two years for refusing the vaccine.

The letter also says the U.S. Army failed its recruiting goal by 25% on Oct. 10, a shortage of 15,000 recruits. It also reports that as of Nov. 15, in total there have been 8,000 Active Duty servicemembers discharged since the implementation of the vaccine mandate.

WIS has embedded the full letter below.

