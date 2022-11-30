Rising country star dies in his sleep hours after his wedding

Submit a Tip
By NBC
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(NBC) - Country music singer Jake Flint died in his sleep, hours after he got married, according to his publicist. He was 37.

“I can confirm that Jake died in his sleep sometime in the night following his wedding. No cause of death has been determined,” publicist Clif Doyal told NBC News in an email.

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy,” Doyal told The Oklahoman.

Flint had married his wife, Brenda, prior to his death, in a ceremony in Oklahoma over the weekend.

On Nov. 28, his wife posted a video on Facebook from their wedding, showing the couple goofing off while taking photos.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote in another Facebook post on Nov. 29. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

“He was a singer-songwriter, through and through, and just a big personality, a big heart, and (he’d) bend over backwards to do anything for you,” Mike Hosty, who performed at the wedding, told The Oklahoman. “When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it’s one of those most important days ... and it’s always an honor.

“I really just like remembering that happy moment of seeing them being married ... but I really feel for Brenda.”

An Oklahoma native, Flint released his first album, “I’m Not Okay,” in 2016. He followed that up with three more albums, ending with 2021′s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge.” He was named breakout artist of the year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019.

