Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

crash
crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City.

He died at a hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is Investigating.

