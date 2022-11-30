Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The autopsy results for the mother of a missing child in Orangeburg are now being investigated as a homicide.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.” Ravenell explained the result came into his department Wednesday evening.

OCSO deputies were called to a residence on Thanksgiving Day for a welfare check. A 46-year-old woman was found deceased inside. The woman’s five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter has been missing and was the subject of a multi-agency search.

Family identified the woman as Crystal Jumper and said they hadn’t spoken with her since Nov. 1.

Investigators said they have also been searching for Antar Antonio Jeter, Aspen’s father. OCSO said they received surveillance footage Sunday of a department store parking lot in Fayetteville, NC where a man with a child matched Aspen’s description.

Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 46-year-old Jeter. He is believed to be the man spotted in Fayetteville.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Anyone who spots Jeter or Aspen is asked to not approach them. Jeter is believed to be operating a blue 2015 Mazda taken from Jumper’s home.

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar Antonio Jeter to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office or leave a tip with Crimestoppers. (OCSO)

RELATED COVERAGE

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers or by calling the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.