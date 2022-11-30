Submit a Tip
Industrial company’s multi-million dollar expansion bringing more jobs to Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A refractories company is expanding its operations, investing millions into Horry County and bringing dozens of jobs.

Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs in Conway over the next five years.

Carolina Refractories is a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, which consists of unshaped material resistant to decomposition by extreme temperatures. The company manufactures and supplies refractory products, serving the steel, aluminum, cement, foundry, incineration, power and paper industries.

Located at Ascott Valley Industrial Park in Conway, Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s expansion will include the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot facility, which will include state-of-the-art monolithic refractory manufacturing equipment and a new precast shape division to manufacture precast refractory shapes.

“Horry County strives to welcome businesses in our area and support our existing industry,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner. “Carolina Refractories, Inc., is an example of success for both the company and our county. We continue to invest in our industry as they diversify our economy. Congratulations to Carolina Refractories, Inc. on your expansion and we are thankful to have you as part of team Horry.” 

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. Those interested in joining the Carolina Refractories, Inc. team may click here.

