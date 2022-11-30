Submit a Tip
Gov. Kemp responds to active shooter hoax calls at multiple Georgia high schools

Law enforcement quickly responded to reports of a possible active shooting at Savannah High School Wednesday morning.(WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is responding to reports of gunmen on campus at multiple Georgia high schools Wednesday morning.

Several coastal schools, including Savannah High and Valdosta High, received hoax calls about an active shooter on campus.

In a statement, Gov. Kemp praised law enforcement for their quick response and assured every resource available will be used to track down the individual(s) responsible.

The governor says, “the FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism and we will diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Atlanta News First received the following statement from Atlanta Public Schools in reference to these school threats.

