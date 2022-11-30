Gov. Kemp responds to active shooter hoax calls at multiple Georgia high schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is responding to reports of gunmen on campus at multiple Georgia high schools Wednesday morning.

Several coastal schools, including Savannah High and Valdosta High, received hoax calls about an active shooter on campus.

In a statement, Gov. Kemp praised law enforcement for their quick response and assured every resource available will be used to track down the individual(s) responsible.

Read my full statement on this morning's hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses: pic.twitter.com/V1aBiBAgRc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2022

The governor says, “the FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism and we will diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Atlanta News First received the following statement from Atlanta Public Schools in reference to these school threats.

Atlanta Public Schools has not received any such threats today. When situations like this occur, APS takes them seriously. As such, the school is placed on lockdown immediately, and district police officers are called. An investigation is initiated to assess the veracity of the threat. Parents are notified. The lockdown is lifted only after a determination is made that there is no threat to students, employees, or visitors. The investigation continues to discover the source of the threat. Anyone determined to have made a threat against an APS school will be prosecuted.

