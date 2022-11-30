FIRST ALERT: Grab the jackets, much cooler weather arrives Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies return as the chilly weather makes an appearance Thursday.

THURSDAY

We’re heading for the upper 30s into early Thursday morning, with patchy frost possible well-inland of the grand STrand. We’ll bring in just a few clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures only climbing to 53°.

Sunny but much cooler Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Another chilly start Friday before we begin a brief warming trend. Mainly sunny skies once again Friday with afternoon highs back around 62°.

THIS WEEKEND

Bigger changes are set to arrive through the weekend. We’ll turn much warmer Saturday as afternoon temperatures approach 70°. The downside is increased cloud cover and the chance of isolated showers through Saturday evening.

The clouds will continue into Sunday, overcast through much of the day. We also turn much cooler to end the weekend. Under cloudy skies, we’ll struggle to climb out of the upper 50s.

Plenty of cloud cover throughout the weekend (WMBF)

