Dillon police search for missing teen last seen Monday evening

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are asking the public for help searching for a teen last seen near Walgreens Monday night.

Officials say 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 5 p.m. near Walgreens in Dillon. He left his home in Dillon Monday and his family has not seen or heard from him and has no idea where he may be.

Marcus is described as 5′3, 125 lbs. with short dark blonde hair and light blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a large tan backpack with an American flag on it, tan military boots, a black hoodie and jeans.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or has seen him you can contact Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or 843-506-2084. Alternatively, you may also call the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-774-0051 or call 911.

