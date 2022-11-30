Submit a Tip
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County

Charleston County deputies say a man who led them on a chase from the North Charleston area into Georgetown County will face charges in the pursuit.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say charges a pending against a man who led them on a pursuit into Georgetown County late Tuesday night.

Deputies attempted to pull over a motorcycle at approximately 11 p.m. at I-26 and Aviation in North Charleston, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver of the motorcycle did not stop and continued over I-26 to the Ravenel Bridge and on Highway 17 into Mount Pleasant, Knapp said.

Deputies say the chase continued into Georgetown County where the man crashed on South Frasier Street.

The man, whose name was not immediately released suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Authorites have not specified which charges he is likely to face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

