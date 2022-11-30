Death investigation underway after body found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Robeson County after a body was found on the bank of a ditch late Tuesday night.

Around 11:25 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Rd., in Maxton after reports of a body found along the ditch bank between two homes.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

