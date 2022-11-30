CVS rolls out time delay safes to over 200 South Carolina pharmacies to thwart robberies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WMBF) – Over 200 CVS pharmacies in South Carolina have a new tool to help prevent robberies.

The company has installed time delay safe technology in 800 CVS Pharmacy locations, in 13 states across the country, with South Carolina being one of the states.

This is the latest installation of time delay safes at CVS pharmacies, and now the company has implemented the technology in 45 states.

The time delay function on the safes is meant to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers whose goal is to get in and out of the store as quickly as possible. It will also help prevent the potential theft of controlled substance medications, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

CVS added that the technology’s goal is to help local and state law enforcement in their fight against organized retail crime.

“Supporting law enforcement efforts in their battle against organized retail crime remains a key focus for our company,” said Thomas M. Moriarty, chief policy officer and general counsel, CVS Health. “Criminal activities that organized retail crime rings fund are a clear danger to our communities, so it is important that retailers, law enforcement and political leaders work together to solve this problem.”

CVS Health first implemented the time delay safe technology in 2015 at locations across Indianapolis. The company said it saw a 70% decline in pharmacy robberies at Indianapolis stores where the time-delayed safes were installed.

