Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping tips from workers

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It’s important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor said wage and hour investigators found four Upstate employers illegally keeping cash and credit card tips.

The department said the employers of the Japan House locations also paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including those over 40 in a workweek.

According to the department, the employers violated federal laws governing tipped wages and overtime in the Fair Labor Standards Act. Japan House also failed to record the number of hours worked by some non-exempt employees, a recordkeeping violation.

The following five Japan House locations were involved:

  • 1989 E. Main St., Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29307
  • 1703 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Suite C, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • 2252 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
  • 11010 Asheville Highway, Inman, SC 29349
  • 2795 Memorial Highway, Lake Lure, NC 28746

The department said they recovered $80,212 in back wages for 52 workers from restaurant owners, Fa Fa 318 LLC and Sanxi Inc., operators of Japan House restaurants.

“Today’s workers have the ability to choose employers who pay full wages and respect workers’ rights. Food service industry employers who comply with labor laws and appreciate the dignity of work will have the greatest appeal to workers, whether they’re joining the workforce or looking for new job opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices.”

MORE NEWS: Red Cross: How to prevent holiday decoration fires

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Conway police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at Highway...
Crews block lanes on Highway 501 after crash involving 18-wheeler
Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department's tips for holiday decoration safety
.
WATCH: Mattress ambush leads to deadly shooting
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral underway for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Photo showing a CVS Pharmacy location
CVS rolls out time delay safes to over 200 South Carolina pharmacies to thwart robberies
Law enforcement quickly responded to reports of a possible active shooting at Savannah High...
Gov. Kemp responds to active shooter hoax calls at multiple Georgia high schools