2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence.

Two people were injured, one was shot in the foot and the other in the thigh. When deputies arrived on the scene one of the victims had already been taken to the hospital. The second victim, still at the scene, was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

