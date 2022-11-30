1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon.

Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m.

Officers say the victim was shot in the leg and transported to UNC Health Southeastern for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the suspect, possibly more than one, left the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

