1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon.

Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m.

Officers say the victim was shot in the leg and transported to UNC Health Southeastern for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the suspect, possibly more than one, left the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

