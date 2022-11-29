Submit a Tip
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days

UVA memorial
UVA memorial(Patsy Montesinos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) - Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip.

The 20-year-old Davis and teammates D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Nov. 13 after returning from the trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

Authorities have said a former member of the football team Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop on campus.

Davis’ service will be held Wednesday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina.

