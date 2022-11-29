Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tips to stay safe while decorating for the holidays

Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but this year don't let a trip to the emergency room be part of it. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holiday preparations are underway and decorations are going up – but don’t let them take you down.

Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but this year don’t let a trip to the emergency room be part of it.

Dr. Jason Milk, an emergency medicine physician with the Cleveland Clinic, said most emergency visits from holiday decorating are from people falling while putting up lights or other decorations around the house.

Milk said to check wind and rain conditions, and if you use a ladder or stepstool, to put it on stable ground.

He said if the weather is wet, windy or snowy, you’re more likely to slip, and that it might be best to put off decorating until conditions improve.

Milk added that if you’re going to be up more than a few steps to make sure that there’s somebody by your side to hold the ladder and provide additional support, and to not use the upper step which is usually marked “do not stand.”

Milk said people can avoid electrical injuries by examining lights to make sure they’re not frayed or broken, and by checking extension cords and outlets.

Milk said if you’re unsure whether your electrical equipment is in bad condition, it’s best to get new equipment or advice from an electrician “before you’re overloading an outlet or a power socket.”

If you do get hurt, especially from a fall from a significant height, Milk said it’s always best to see a doctor.

“In these circumstances it’s always better to be safe than sorry, and certainly we’d like the opportunity to intervene early in these situations,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says
SCDOT letter asks tenants to move out before construction starts
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
North Myrtle Beach
‘Tragic accident’: Driver will not face charges after 1-year-old child hit, killed in North Myrtle Beach
Michael Hill
Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Historical markers reveal Horry County's role in Revolutionary War
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that...
Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete